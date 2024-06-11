Condemned Missouri inmate is ‘accepting his fate,’ his spiritual adviser says

ST. LOUIS (AP) — With his execution drawing near, Missouri inmate David Hosier is “accepting his fate.” That’s according to his spiritual adviser, the Rev. Jeff Hood. Hosier is scheduled to be put to death at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the state prison in Bonne Terre for the 2009 deaths of a woman he had an affair with, Angela Gilpin, and her husband, Rodney Gilpin. Hosier’s lawyers say no court appeals are pending. Gov. Mike Parson on Monday turned down a clemency request. Hosier continues to maintain his innocence. Investigators and prosecutors say Hosier killed the couple in a fit of rage after Angela Gilpin broke off the relationship. Hosier, in a final statement released to AP, says he gets “to go to Heaven.”

