Louisiana Supreme Court reopens window for lawsuits by adult victims of childhood sex abuse

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s highest court is giving childhood victims of sexual abuse a renewed opportunity to file damage lawsuits. The state Supreme Court issued a 5-2 ruling Wednesday upholding a so-called look-back law that was passed in 2021 and amended in 2022. The law gave victims of past abuse, whose deadlines for filing civil lawsuits had expired, renewed opportunities to file lawsuits. Wednesday’s move had been expected. The court had ruled 4-3 in March that the law couldn’t stand because it conflicted with due process rights in the state constitution. But the court agreed last month to reconsider the case.

