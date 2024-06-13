California Legislature rejects many of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget cuts as negotiations continue
By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature has passed its own version of a state spending plan that rejects many of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget cuts. Thursday’s vote was not really a public rebuke of Newsom. The Legislature had to pass a balanced budget before Saturday in order to keep getting paid while negotiations with the governor continue. The Legislature’s proposal outlines their differences with Newsom. The second-term governor had proposed a number of cuts to social service programs. Democrats mostly rejected those cuts. They proposed speeding up a temporary tax increase on some businesses to pay for it. The new fiscal year begins July 1.