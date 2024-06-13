Gov. Hochul considering a face mask ban on New York City subways, citing antisemitic acts

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is considering a ban on face masks in the New York City subway system, following what she described as concerns over people shielding their identities while committing antisemitic acts. Hochul told reporters Thursday that what the policy would look like is not exactly clear but it would contain exemptions for health, cultural or religious reasons. She said she was in talks with lawmakers on crafting a bill. Hochul acknowledged that reinstating a ban would be complicated, since face coverings have become common on subways and elsewhere

