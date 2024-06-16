3 men set for pleas, sentencings in prison killing of Boston gangster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Three inmates charged in the 2018 prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger are set to learn their fates in court. Fotios “Freddy” Geas, Paul J. DeCologero and Sean McKinnon are due in federal court Monday in West Virginia. Plea deals for the three were announced last month. It comes nearly six years after the 89-year-old Bulger was beaten to death in his cell at a troubled West Virginia prison. Geas, a onetime Mafia hitman, and DeCologero, a Massachusetts gangster, are accused of repeatedly hitting Bulger in the head while McKinnon served as a lookout. Bulger was killed hours after he was transferred from a Florida lockup.

