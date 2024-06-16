Nashville court grapples with details on school shooter that were leaked to media
By JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A media organization is due in court after publishing details from leaked documents about the shooter who killed six people at a Nashville elementary school. The same conservative outlet is suing for similar records to be publicly released. The hearing Monday has led to outcry against the judge about legal protections for the press not only from Star News Digital Media and editor-in-chief Michael Leahy, but also open government advocates and Tennessee lawmakers. The judge says she wants to “ascertain the status and veracity of any alleged leak” but won’t take witness testimony Monday. The shooter killed three 9-year-old children and three adults in March 2023 at Covenant, a private Christian school.