Biden’s Title IX law expanding protections for LGBTQ+ students is dealt another setback

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Biden administration’s effort to expand protections for LGBTQ+ students has hit another roadblock. A federal judge on Monday temporarily blocked a new Title IX rule in six states. U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves referred to the regulation as “arbitrary in the truest sense of the word.” He granted a preliminary injunction blocking it in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Last week, a different federal judge temporarily blocked the new rule in Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Idaho. Still under consideration is a request for a preliminary injunction filed by the Republican attorneys general of Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

