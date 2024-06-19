Cyril Ramaphosa is sworn in for a 2nd term as South African president
By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Cyril Ramaphosa has been sworn in for a second term as South Africa’s president in a ceremony in the administrative capital, Pretoria. Ramaphosa is now set to appoint a Cabinet in a new coalition government after his African National Congress party lost its parliamentary majority in an election last month. Ramaphosa was reelected president by lawmakers on Friday with help from the main opposition party that has now joined the ANC in a coalition agreement to co-govern Africa’s most industrialized economy. Ramaphosa was sworn in Wednesday at the Union Buildings, the seat of government, by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.