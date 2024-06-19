Nurses in Oregon take to the picket lines to demand better staffing, higher pay

More than 3,000 nurses at six Oregon hospitals have spent a second day on the picket lines as they continued to demand fair wages and better nurse-to-patient ratios. Hundreds of nurses carrying signs walked the lines Wednesday at six Providence medical centers across the state. The Oregon Nurses Association says they’re seeking a contract that includes competitive wages and sufficient staffing levels. The CEO of Providence Oregon, says they’ve been preparing for the strike for months and have contracted with replacement workers to ensure patient care does not suffer. The strike is scheduled to run through Thursday.

