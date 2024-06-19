‘Verzuz’ will return after Swizz Beatz, Timbaland lock in new distribution partnership with X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are bringing the “Verzuz” series back with a new major platform for viewers to watch musicians face off in a song-against-song battle. The legendary producers announced Wednesday that Verzuz cemented an exclusive partnership for independent distribution with X, the site formerly known as Twitter. The move comes after a legal battle with social video platform Triller. Swizz Beatz said he’s looking forward to the new chapter for Verzuz — a competition series that became popular during the coronavirus pandemic. Both companies agreed on a “mutually beneficial alliance” where Swizz Beatz and Timbaland maintain full ownership and creative control, while X receives exclusive distribution rights.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.