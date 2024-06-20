As France reels from the rape of a Jewish girl, antisemitism comes to the fore in election campaign

PARIS (AP) — The alleged rape of a 12-year-old Jewish girl in a suspected antisemitic attack has sent shockwaves throughout France, and thrust concerns about antisemitism to the forefront of campaigning for the country’s legislative elections. The National Rally party is leading in polls and has its first real chance of forming a government if it comes out on top of the two-round elections that end July 7. The party has tried to shed historical links to antisemitism. Antisemitism is far from a new issue in French politics, with far-left figures also facing accusations of antisemitism linked to their response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

By OLEG CETINIC and ELISE MORTON Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.