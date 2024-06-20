California voters lose a shot at checking state and local tax hikes at the polls

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Supreme Court has removed a measure from the state’s November ballot that would have made it harder to raise taxes. Gov. Gavin Newsom and his Democratic allies in the state Legislature had sued to remove the measure. On Thursday the California Supreme Court sided with them. The initiative would have required voter approval for tax increases passed by the state Legislature. It also would have changed the threshold for voter approval of certain local tax increases. Some local tax hikes now require a simple majority of voters to approve them. The new measure would have required two-thirds of voter support for those.

