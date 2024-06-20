Elliott Gould, Justin Trudeau, Helen Mirren and more pay tribute to Donald Sutherland

Famous fans, colleagues and family are paying tribute to actor Donald Sutherland, the star of “M.A.S.H.” “Klute” and “The Hunger Games” who has died at age 88. Sutherland’s “M.A.S.H.” co-star Elliott Gould says he was a giant, not only physically but as an actor. Ron Howard, who directed Sutherland in “Backdraft,” calls him “one of the most intelligent, interesting and engrossing film actors of all time.” Actor Helen Mirren calls him a “legend of film” and “one of the smartest actors” she ever worked with. And Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada, calls Sutherland “a Great Canadian.”

By The Associated Press

