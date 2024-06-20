US will redirect air defense inceptor missiles to Ukraine that other allies had on order

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it will rush delivery of air defense interceptor missiles to Ukraine by redirecting shipments that had been planned for other allied nations. The move comes as Washington scrambles to counter increased Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. National security spokesman John Kirby calls it a “difficult but necessary decision” to reprioritize planned foreign military sales to other countries. He declined to say how many nations would be affected. Kirby told reporters that “right now, we know that Ukraine urgently needs these additional capabilities.”

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

