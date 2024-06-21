AP Decision Notes: What to expect in New York’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tensions within the Democratic Party over President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war are playing out in a key New York primary race next week. Rep. Jamaal Bowman faces Westchester County Executive George Latimer in Tuesday’s highly contentious Democratic primary in New York’s 16th Congressional District. The race in this safe Democratic district is important because it encapsulates the fissures that have emerged within the party. Bowman represents the left’s opposition to Israel’s conduct during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and to the Biden administration’s support for Israel. Latimer is running on a more centrist, establishment position — affirming Israel’s “rights of existence, stability, self-defense, and peace.”

By MAYA SWEEDLER and LEAH ASKARINAM Associated Press

