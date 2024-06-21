Skip to Content
AP-National

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By
Published 4:36 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Mitch Landrieu, national co-chair of President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign; Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.; former national security adviser Robert C. O’Brien; former Deputy CIA Director Michael Morell.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content