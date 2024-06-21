How Oliver Platt moonlights on ‘The Bear,’ while still clocking in at ‘Chicago Med’

LONDON (AP) — Oliver Platt has been Emmy nominated three times for his guest star appearances. The most recent one came for playing the mysterious Uncle Jimmy in FX’s hot kitchen comedy/drama “The Bear” — a show he worked on while also clocking in as Dr. Daniel Charles in the long-running NBC hospital series “Chicago Med.” Platt’s trailers were only 200 yards apart and he says switching between the characters spiced up the day. He returns for the new season of “The Bear” on June 27 and teases we might get to know a bit more about the money man who isn’t anybody’s real uncle.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.