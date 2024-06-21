Louisiana becomes first state to allow surgical castration as punishment for child molesters

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has become the first state where judges can order offenders guilty of certain sex crimes against children to undergo surgical castration. The state’s Republican governor signed the bill into law on Tuesday. Proponents hope the new law will deter people from committing sex crimes against children. Opponents argue that it is cruel and unusual punishment in violation of the U.S. Constitution. They say it is sure to face legal challenges. The law takes effect Aug. 1. The punishment would not be automatic. It would be at the discretion of a judge and on a case-by-case basis.

