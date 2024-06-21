Philippines won’t invoke mutual defense treaty with US after Chinese confrontation at disputed shoal

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines says it has no plans to invoke its mutual defense treaty with the United States after the Chinese coast guard reportedly rammed, boarded and used machetes and axes to damage two Philippine navy boats in a chaotic faceoff that injured several Filipino navy personnel at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s key advisers made the remarks in a televised news conference Friday, squelching speculation that Manila might consider invoking the 1951 treaty to secure U.S. military help after Monday’s confrontation at Second Thomas Shoal, where the Chinese coast guard also seized eight rifles. The Philippine military chief condemned the incident, likening it to an act of piracy.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.