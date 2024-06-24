A WHO official says the US-built pier in Gaza not sufficient in delivering aid to Palestinians

CAIRO (AP) — A senior official with the U.N. health agency says the reconnected U.S.-built pier off the coast of the Gaza Strip cannot supply Palestinians with anywhere near the level of aid they need. Dr. Hanan Balkhy, head of the World Health Organization’s Eastern Mediterranean region, made the remarks after the U.S. military began delivering aid through the floating pier again, after it was removed a second time because of rough seas. She told AP that the pier has supported a little bit of aid deliveries into Gaza but not to the scale that is needed by any stretch of the imagination. WHO says since Israel launched its ground operation into Rafah, aid delivery had declined by 67%.

By AHMED HATEM and KAREEM CHEHAYEB Associated Press

