Malaysia Airlines flight to Bangkok makes a U-turn due to a pressurization issue

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia Airlines says one of its plane en route to Bangkok made a U-turn back to Kuala Lumpur International Airport after experiencing a “pressurization issue.” It said the pilots initiated an emergency descent although cabin altitude was not exceeded and passenger oxygen masks were not deployed. It said the aircraft remained stable and landed safely on Monday. An airline spokesperson said the plane was carrying 164 passengers and 12 crew members. The spokesperson said an investigation in ongoing.

