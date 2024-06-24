Summer camps are for getting kids outdoors, but more frequent heat waves force changes

OREGONIA, Ohio (AP) — As the first heat wave of the season ripples across the U.S., summer camps are working to keep their children cool while still letting the kids enjoy being outside with nature. It’s something they say they’ve been aware of for several years as climate change meant rising heat. Experts say children can be more vulnerable to extreme heat than adults, and it’s important to monitor the children and train counselors to respond to problems. At Camp Kern in Oregonia, Ohio, campers and counselors could cool off with extra pool and lake time, air-conditioned cabins and a new splash pad.

