Hard hit by pandemic, Ecuadorians leave for New York

AP Texas

By CLAUDIA TORRENS

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — An extraordinary wave of Ecuadorians has been coming in the United States — often to New York. The small South American nation has become, at least briefly, the fourth-largest source of unauthorized migration to the U.S. via the southern border, surpassing much-closer El Salvador. That has also led to increasing numbers of Ecuadorians vanishing along the perilous journey. The rise appears to be rooted partly in the pandemic’s devastation of Ecuador’s economy. It’s also due to a 3-year-old policy that let Ecuadorians enter Mexico legally without a visa. But that requirement is now being reimposed.