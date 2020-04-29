Juarez virus deaths go to 64, with 259 confirmed cases

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico – The death toll from coronavirus in Juarez went up to 64 as health officials on Wednesday reported an additional fatality.

The total number of cases went up by five and is now at 259, increasing from 254 on the day before.

Chihuahua state health leaders reported a total of 398 cases statewide, with 75 of those infections resulting in deaths.

Across Mexico, the nation reported 16,752 virus cases on Wednesday and 1,569 deaths.