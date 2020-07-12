Festival Desertica 2020 moves to online platform for Borderland fans

Border

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico -- It may be hard to believe but the Borderland has a beer festival going on over weekend.

Now it is second year of existence, Festival Desertica is going digital for it's fans in Juarez, El Paso and New Mexico and will look much different than it did in 2019 when the party was going on in the more traditional face to face setting.

“The challenge is how will the community will be able to interact and have the products," said Festival Desertica organizer Erick Valverde.

So they came up with a solution of sorts through their online platform.

“We all will be able to interact and get our beers and food from participating diners and breweries and just take it home," Valverde said.

However, there is also an option for festival goers who don't want to head home.

“Even those businesses that are at 50% capacity in El Paso and some in Juarez, they will be projecting the festival on their televisions and projectors," said Valverde.

Festival Desertica 2020 will consist of web conferences including professionals from the food and beverage industry from Mexico, United States, South America, and Europe, as well as regional bands, musicians, and comedians live streaming their live sets.

Independent breweries, bars, and restaurants will also be participating in offering special to-go and delivery menus just for the duration of the Festival, so consumers can enjoy the festival at their convenience.

The 2019 edition of Festival Desertica brought together over 4,000 attendees from both sides of the border at the Chamizal Museum of Archeology located in Juarez, less than a mile away from the border bridge of the Americas.