Caught on video: Border Patrol agents pull man to safety from rushing currents of El Paso canal
EL PASO, Texas -- U.S. Border Patrol agents were caught on video saving a man’s life as he struggled to stay afloat in the American canal in El Paso.
The video of the rescue was provided to ABC-7 by Customs and Border Protection officials.
Border agents from the Ysleta Station were on routine patrol on July 26 when they said they heard a cry for help – and spotted the man hanging onto a ladder in the rushing currents of the canal.
He was pulled to safety, then taken to the hospital.
The man was later identified as a 26-year-old Honduran national who was trying to cross illegally into the U.S.
After he was released from the hospital, agents say he was returned to Mexico.
Comments
2 Comments
Good thing the BP was nearby.
Hopefully he will be able to cross safely in the near future.