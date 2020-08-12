U.S. Border Patrol agent arrested in Juárez, cache of ammunition seized
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent was arrested by Mexican authorities earlier this month when they allegedly found a cache of firearm ammunition in his personal car after he crossed into Juárez from El Paso.
The incident happened in the early morning hours on Aug. 4 at the Bridge of the Americas, according to a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Chihuahua state government officials said 30 rounds of ammunition, a loaded firearm magazine and a bullet proof vest bearing the Border Patrol insignia were seized from the car after a routine search at their border checkpoint.
The arrested agent was released the next day following what CBP described as a "series of meetings between U.S. and Mexican authorities."
Neither Mexican officials nor the CBP indicated if the agent offered a reason for crossing the border with the arms.
The CBP declined to answer further questions about the incident, including whether the officer faced any disciplinary action as a result of the arrest in Mexico.
30 rounds is a “cache” of ammunition now? That’s a little over half a box! If that’s the case, we’re all in trouble! LOL Must be a liberal snowflake who wrote this. 😒 Sheesh.
Hey K1DPR an ounce of shit is still shit. The law clearly says no Ammo/guns into Mexico. Hard to understand?
He didn’t have a weapon. That’s a small enough amount of ammo, he could have forgotten about it. The bullet proof vest would be considered part if his uniform.