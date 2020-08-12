U.S. Border Patrol agent arrested in Juárez, cache of ammunition seized

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent was arrested by Mexican authorities earlier this month when they allegedly found a cache of firearm ammunition in his personal car after he crossed into Juárez from El Paso.

The incident happened in the early morning hours on Aug. 4 at the Bridge of the Americas, according to a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Chihuahua state government officials said 30 rounds of ammunition, a loaded firearm magazine and a bullet proof vest bearing the Border Patrol insignia were seized from the car after a routine search at their border checkpoint.

The arrested agent was released the next day following what CBP described as a "series of meetings between U.S. and Mexican authorities."

Neither Mexican officials nor the CBP indicated if the agent offered a reason for crossing the border with the arms.

The CBP declined to answer further questions about the incident, including whether the officer faced any disciplinary action as a result of the arrest in Mexico.