Juárez police make historic drug seizure worth over $60 million

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- An historic drug seizure was made by municipal police in Juarez on Saturday night, according to ABC-7's newsgathering partners at Canal 44.

Officials said the drugs, worth the apparent equivalent of over $60 million in the U.S., were seized from a semi-trailer that was being used to "secretly transport" the illicit cargo.

That truck trailer was found by police abandoned near the corner of San Jose and Oscar Flores streets in a residential neighborhood.

An official statement issued by Juarez city government said that the drug stash included 13,216 pounds of heroin, 8,810 pounds of fentanyl, 2,893 pounds of marijuana, and 145 pounds of methamphetamine.

Authorities said the drug seizure, which stemmed from an anonymous tip, "dealt a heavy blow to organized crime."

No arrests have yet been reported in connection with the seizure.