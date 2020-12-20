Skip to Content
Tiger named ‘Thor’ found wandering streets of Juárez; man claiming to be big cat’s owner arrested

A tiger named Thor that was found wandering the streets of Juarez.

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- Mexican authorities have seized a 5-month-old Tiger named 'Thor" that was seen wandering the streets of a Juárez neighborhood, according to ABC-7's media partners at Canal 44.

The big cat was captured by police after it was found sitting in the passenger seat of car parked near an intersection in Parajes de Oriente on the city's south side.

Officers arrested a man claiming to be the tiger's owner after he failed to show proof that he was legally licensed by the Mexican government to possess the exotic animal.

Police said the tiger was caged and turned over to an animal rescue group for care.

