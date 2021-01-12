Man hurling racial slurs at immigrants disrupts anti-Trump border wall protest in El Paso

Border

Down at Chihuahuita Park, just off Santa Fe Street a peaceful assembly of people protesting against President Trump’s visit to Texas was briefly interrupted by this man who began yelling racial slurs at the crowd and starting fights. Strong language warning! @abc7breaking pic.twitter.com/3yTtJeBLl3 — Michael Gordon KVIA ABC-7 (@MichaelGordonTV) January 12, 2021

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso protest against President Trump's visit to Texas to tout the U.S.-Mexico border wall was briefly disrupted Tuesday afternoon by a man who hurled racial slurs at the crowd and tried to agitate a fight, an ABC-7 news crew observed.

The confrontation occurred at El Paso's Chihuahuita Park, just off Santa Fe Street, where over dozen activists with the Border Network for Human Rights had staged what they called a "peaceful assembly" demanding a halt to Trump's border wall construction.

The man who charged into the protest group was shouting racial slurs at the crowd, calling undocumented immigrants "worthless." He could also be heard on video yelling: "Illegal aliens, get the f**k out of here."

The anti-Trump park protest came as the president was visiting the community of Alamo, in Texas' Rio Grande Valley, to inspect the completion of 400-miles of southern border wall.

The El Paso protesters contended the wall is a symbol of "hatred, xenophobia and white supremacy." But Trump in his remarks at Alamo maintained the wall has been crucial for securing the border and putting an end to “immigration chaos.”