Gov. Abbott alleges some migrant children at Texas facility were sexually abused

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Gov. Greg Abbott, citing what he called "anonymous" complaints made Wednesday to two state agencies, claimed some migrant children being held at a Texas facility were victims of sexual abuse.

Abbott said he directed the Texas Rangers to look into the allegations involving the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, which is currently housing around 1,300 migrant boys aged 13 to 17 who have shown up at U.S.-Mexico border crossings.

“This facility is a health and safety nightmare,” Abbott said at a hastily called "major" news conference Wednesday evening outside the coliseum, which is serving as a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ emergency intake site.

The governor couldn't say how many children there had supposedly been abuse victims, and he declined to provide specifics about the accusations.

Abbott called on the federal government to "immediately shut down this facility” and transfer the children elsewhere. He also blamed the Biden administration for the reported abuse, maintaining the president's border policies had encouraged an influx of migrant children.

In addition to San Antonio, temporary shelters for migrant children have also been established in El Paso, Midland and Dallas.