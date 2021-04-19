El Paso firefighters rescue man stuck atop border wall for 2 hours

Border

EL PASO, Texas -- Firefighters rescued a man who was stuck for a couple of hours atop the border wall in an area near downtown El Paso, authorities said Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday night.

Fire crews used a ladder truck to reach the top of the wall and bring the man down safely.

Once on the ground, the man was taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Authorities said neither the man or anyone else was injured.