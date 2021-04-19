Skip to Content
El Paso firefighters rescue man stuck atop border wall for 2 hours

El Paso firefighters rescue man from on top of border wall.
EPFD/E Hernandez Jr.
EL PASO, Texas -- Firefighters rescued a man who was stuck for a couple of hours atop the border wall in an area near downtown El Paso, authorities said Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday night.

Fire crews used a ladder truck to reach the top of the wall and bring the man down safely.

Once on the ground, the man was taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Authorities said neither the man or anyone else was injured.

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

