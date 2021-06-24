El Pasoans Fighting Hunger collects books, board games & more for migrant kids housed at Fort Bliss

Border

By Rose Montanez, KVIA ABC-7

EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans Fighting Hunger is now collecting donations that will benefit the migrant children housed at Fort Bliss.

The food bank is calling for the community to donate specific items including Spanish language books, board games, arts and crafts supplies, as well as sports equipment and musical instruments.

The organization stated that the housed youth, ages 13 to 17, are in desperate need of stimulation for their mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

The food bank said it is seeking to support the between 2,000 and 3,000 unaccompanied minors that are currently being housed at Fort Bliss facilities.

With the donated supplies, the organization says that the children will be able to keep their minds occupied in order to stay active and healthy