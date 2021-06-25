Migrant woman stuck atop Sunland Park border wall rescued during Harris visit

Border

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- A migrant woman who was stuck atop the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Sunland Park had to be rescued by firefighters on Friday.

The rescue effort came during the morning hours as Vice President Kamala Harris was visiting the Borderland to examine and discuss immigration issues.

Fire crews said they used an extension ladder to get the woman safely down from the wall; there were no injuries reported.

Sunland Park firefighters have been kept busy in recent weeks with migrant rescues, including those who have been stuck on or fallen off the border wall.

In addition, rescue crews have been called upon to try and save migrants suffering from heat-related illness after getting stranded in remote desert or mountain areas; some of the instances have proven fatal.