Migrant stash house discoveries in Borderland continue at unprecedented levels

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso's U.S. Border Patrol sector chief says the region continues to be plagued by human smuggling.

As ABC-7 has previously reported, there has been an unprecedented number of stash houses discovered around the Borderland.

Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez said the latest stash house raid happened Friday when agents found 51 migrants crammed into an apartment. And just the day before that, she said 64 migrants were found in three separate stash houses in the El Paso area.

As of last week, the chief said border agents in the El Paso sector had busted 195 stash houses so far this year. That compares to 66 such raids during all of last year.

A total of about 1,800 migrants have been found in this year's stash house discoveries.