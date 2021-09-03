Woman struck and killed while crossing I-10 near Van Horn with group of migrants

Border

VAN HORN, Texas -- A Mexican woman was struck and killed Thursday night while crossing Interstate 10 near Van Horn with a group of migrants, according to Texas state troopers.

Authorities on Friday identified the victim as 23-year-old Yairet Zuleima Nunez of Moroleon, Guanajuato.

The deadly incident happened just before 10 p.m. along I-10 eastbound at mile marker 138, which is about a mile west of Van Horn.

Investigators said she was among "a large group of 10 to 12 people running across the highway" when she was struck by a pickup truck towing a travel trailer.

Troopers wrote in an accident report that the driver "attempted to avoid the pedestrians but struck one as they crossed."

The report also indicated that "the group of pedestrians were reported to be undocumented migrants trying to evade apprehension."