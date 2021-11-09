8-year-old Guatemalan boy abandoned by smugglers at Paso Del Norte bridge after border reopened

EL PASO, Texas – An 8-year-old Guatemalan boy was abandoned by human smugglers at the Paso Del Norte bridge just hours after the Mexico-U.S. border reopened to non-essential traveler crossings, El Paso Customs and Border Protection officials said Tuesday.

The unaccompanied Guatemalan child was found by CBP officers working at the international bridge on Monday evening.

“The boy told us he was dropped off at the base of the bridge in Mexico by unknown individuals and told to walk until he ran into someone in a uniform. Fortunately he was able to make it to our officers before anything more severe than his abandonment occurred,” said Ray Provencio, the acting El Paso Port Director.

CBP officials said the child was in good condition despite the ordeal and after notifying the Guatemalan consulate, they were able to make contact with his mother in Virginia.

“This is yet another example of smugglers having no regard for their vulnerable human commodity,” said Provencio. “This should serve as a warning to parents that they should not put the safety and well-being of their precious children in the hands of smugglers.”