Migration crisis in Juarez stops production in some maquiladoras

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The recent migrant surge hitting both sides of the border has now caused some maquiladoras to stop production and manufacturing in Juarez.

Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) is a Canadian business with three different plants in Juarez.

In a statement sent to local media outlets, they said:

"Due to the waiting times on the international bridges in Ciudad Juárez, we have had a significant reduction in the volume of units that we can export daily. This is why we have made the decision to suspend production in our three plants for two days to allow our exports to stabilize and relieve the capacity of our warehouses." Bombardier Recreational Products

After it was announced that the Bridge of the Americas temporarily suspended its operation, cargo drivers have been waiting more than 12 hours at the Santa Teresa and Ysleta ports of entry.

According to El Diario de Juárez, BRP has over 4,000 employees in Juarez alone.