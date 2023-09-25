Skip to Content
On the Border

Migration crisis in Juarez stops production in some maquiladoras

Heriberto Perez, KVIA.
By
Published 11:56 AM

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The recent migrant surge hitting both sides of the border has now caused some maquiladoras to stop production and manufacturing in Juarez.

Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) is a Canadian business with three different plants in Juarez.

In a statement sent to local media outlets, they said:

"Due to the waiting times on the international bridges in Ciudad Juárez, we have had a significant reduction in the volume of units that we can export daily. This is why we have made the decision to suspend production in our three plants for two days to allow our exports to stabilize and relieve the capacity of our warehouses."

Bombardier Recreational Products

After it was announced that the Bridge of the Americas temporarily suspended its operation, cargo drivers have been waiting more than 12 hours at the Santa Teresa and Ysleta ports of entry.

According to El Diario de Juárez, BRP has over 4,000 employees in Juarez alone.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content