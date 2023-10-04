Migrants arriving in Juarez on trains by the thousands

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- After thousands of migrants arrived by train in Juarez Tuesday morning, Mexican authorities are setting up more manpower along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Between 1,000 and 2,000 migrants arrived in Juarez by train, and then made their way to different access points of the border wall Tuesday afternoon.

Officers and agents of the Juarez Secretary of Public Safety, along with the Mexican Institute of Migration, set up an area right in front of Gate 36 of the border wall in Juarez to help and inform migrants.

Another goal was to direct them to local city shelters, instead of staying on Juarez streets or camping at the Rio Grande. Nonetheless, observers saw a group of migrants camping at the river, but on the U.S. side of the border, waiting to be accepted by either U.S. Border Patrol or the Texas National Guard.