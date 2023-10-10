New Juarez shelter will start receiving migrant families today

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The new migrant shelter in Juarez coordinated by the National Institute of Migration (INM) and the City of Juarez is set to be finished today and will start hosting only migrant families.

In a morning news conference, the Juarez Director of Human Rights, Santiago González, mentioned this shelter will give migrants the chance to come in and out as they please, with a set of new rules.

The city confirmed it is planned to have this new facility open for at least two months, and then they will decide if it should remain open.

Only migrants arriving on trains, at the airport, or staying along the Rio Grande will be accepted at the shelter. Families with young children will be the only ones accepted at this new facility.

Migrants staying at the shelter will be registered with bracelets that will have their information and a picture to recognize them whenever they leave or enter.

The facility is being built with tents and will have porta-potties and portable showers.