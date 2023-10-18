Skip to Content
Shorter wait times at commercial ports of entry expediting exports, imports

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- After a month of long lines and wait times at Borderland commercial ports of entry, cargo transportation is seeing a decrease in the length of wait times and inspections.

On Tuesday, as truck drivers crossing into the U.S. were mentioning the situation from inside their cabs, they didn't see Texas Department of Public Safety personnel making secondary inspections, as they had been for the last month.

Some cargo drivers were even able to cross twice on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Mexican National Chamber of Cargo Transportation confirmed on Tuesday that Texas DPS troopers were no longer conducting inspections. This, the chamber said, improves the flow and speed of crossings.

ABC-7 reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety to learn more about why secondary inspections were stopped this week. We will update this article as we receive more information.

