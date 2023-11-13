Juarez looking to decrease the number of drunk drivers this holiday season

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- This weekend, Mexico will host El Buen Fin festivities, as it does during the holiday season every year.

This event in Mexico is the equivalent of Black Friday in the U.S. It is a day when people can find sales and discounts on many items.

With this weekend sales event, Juarez authorities will also increase the times convenience stores, bars, and nightclubs are allowed to sell alcohol.

The Juarez General Road Safety Department (Coordinación General de Seguridad Vial) reported that last weekend, they arrested 50 people on drunk driving charges. Officials say they were held for 24 to 36 hours at el Cerecito, which is the Juarez prison for drunk drivers.

Now that the holiday season is about to kick off and alcohol sales are expected to increase, the department is also preparing more officers and operations to prevent or decrease drunk driving in the city.

Officials remind everyone on both sides of the border to use caution as you celebrate this holiday season.