U.S. Border Patrol in El Paso sector saw an increase in migrant numbers in fiscal year 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol agents in the El Paso sector were the busiest in fiscal year 2023. Among apprehensions, rescues, deaths, etc., all numbers increased compared to previous years.

The number of deaths were especially high, as U.S. Border Patrol recorded 149 deaths in fiscal year 2023. Around 60 of those deaths were heat-related deaths.

To prevent more deaths from happening, Border Patrol has installed different emergency mechanisms for people in need to ask for assistance quickly.

This year, the Borderland saw high temperatures during the summer, and a lot of migrants attempted to enter the U.S. by walking through the desert. Some of them suffered heat-related injuries.

Other migrants said while they were staying in stash houses in Juarez, they suffered dehydration and lack of food before crossing into the U.S. illegally.

ABC-7 is trying to get data for fiscal year 2022 to double check claims that the number of migrant recoveries, deaths, and rescues have in fact risen.