City of Juárez seeing an increase in migrants this week; more arriving on trains

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- This week, big groups of migrants were seen arriving into Juárez on trains. Some of them are staying at local city shelters, and others went straight to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The city's Director of Human Rights, Santiago González, told ABC-7 his team has noticed increased volume at the Kiki Romero shelter and the temporary migrant camp.

The temporary migrant camp which was set up by the city and the National Institute of Migration currently and can house around 165 people. The Kiki Romero shelter is at 60% capacity.

Director González also confirmed the National Institute of Migration will stop conducting deportation flights to the migrants' home country. Right now he says the institute cannot afford the flights.

González mentioned that Juárez still has its own voluntary return program for migrants. The city will assist willing migrants in returning home.

ABC-7 is working to get data on the number of migrants arriving in Juarez.