Mexico’s president discloses agreements reached with U.S. government on immigration

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- In a Thursday morning news conference, Mexico's president Andrés Manuel López Obrador explained some of the agreements he discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, and White House Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall.

President López Obrador said the U.S. government agreed to open and restore the flow of regular and commercial crossings at ports of entry at the U.S.-Mexico border.

He also mentioned that it is indispensable to keep good relations with the U.S. because more than 40 million Mexican citizens live and work in the U.S. legally. He said this could have negative results on the economic relationships between both countries.

"There is a lot of activity at the border of goods and people. New investments are arriving in Mexico, from around the world, and from the U.S.," President López Obrador said.

The migrant caravan that was spotted in South Mexico between 5,000 and 6,000 migrants was also decreased and now it has around 1,500 migrants according to López Obrador.