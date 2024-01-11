Skip to Content
City of Juarez preparing residents for strong winds Thursday

Heriberto Perez, KVIA.
today at 11:09 AM
JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Borderland experienced strong winds and a decrease in temperatures on Monday, causing havoc across the Borderland. Now, on Thursday, we're expecting to see a repeat of those extreme winds and blowing dust.

According to the Juarez Civil Protection Department, crews responded to 40 incidents from Sunday through Monday related to the strong winds.

Department officials say crews assisted with fallen trees, downed fences, damaged roofs, billboards that went down, among other situations.

Juarez officials are now asking the community to take precautions ahead of the strong winds expected for Thursday.

The city's warming center is still open for people in need of shelter during the cold temperatures.

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

