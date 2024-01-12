Juarez group looking for donations to aid the Sierra Tarahumara in Chihuahua

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Juarez group and non-governmental organization La Familia is doing its 9th Colecta Anual Sierra Tarahumara, which is a campaign to help indigenous Chihuahuans in need.

The campaign started in late 2023 and will continue until early February.

Elvira Nuñez the group's administrator said this year's campaign has received fewer donations compared to previous years.

The main donations the group is looking for are sugar, rice, beans, tuna, coffee, soup, oatmeal, and canned food.

La Familia's goal is to help around 300 households and it is set to be delivered on February 24th.

If you would like to donate in El Paso or Juárez you can reach out to the group's Facebook page or call Elvira at +52 (656) 277 3002.