Retired railroad workers protest at Bridge of the Americas, block commercial traffic lanes

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Retired railroad workers blocked the Bridge of the Americas, causing commercial traffic to slow down, starting at 8 a.m. Monday.

Over a month ago, they blocked the regular lanes in protest, claiming the Mexican federal government had not followed through on certain promises.

Nearly 30 people gathered at the bridge asking the Mexican federal government for their benefits and retirement agreements, claiming they had not been fulfilled in recent years.

Members of the Mexican National Guard assisted in the blockade and officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection are safeguarding the U.S. portion of the bridge.

ABC-7 spoke with some truckers on the Mexican side of the border that said they have been waiting to cross their merchandise since the protest started.

Some of them showed frustration since they will not deliver their products in time and might have to stay at the bridge until tomorrow.

Commercial operations at BOTA close at 2 p.m., and some truckers say they will have to stay until Tuesday because they can't return or leave the bridge.

ABC-7 also reached out to U.S. CBP to learn more about this developing protest.