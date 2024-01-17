Skip to Content
Family of Juarez singer who suffered tragic accident asks for community’s help

Lorenzo Guevara
By
Published 10:39 AM

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Alfredo Soto is a long-time Juarez singer. He suffered a near-death accident while coming back to Juarez on January 1.

He suffered multiple injuries including femur and tibia fractures and cranial brain hematomas.

Through his social media, the family of Soto said:

"With all the grief in the world, I ask for your financial help, the medical expenses are too high, we thank you with any contribution as it will be a great blessing to cover the expenses."

Soto's family and musical group have been organizing fundraising events since the accident.

If you want to help the family, here's their information:

CashApp: $alfredosoto158, through his wife, Andrea Miravete.

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

