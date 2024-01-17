Family of Juarez singer who suffered tragic accident asks for community’s help

If you want to help the family, here's their information:

Soto's family and musical group have been organizing fundraising events since the accident.

"With all the grief in the world, I ask for your financial help, the medical expenses are too high, we thank you with any contribution as it will be a great blessing to cover the expenses."

Through his social media, the family of Soto said:

He suffered multiple injuries including femur and tibia fractures and cranial brain hematomas.

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Alfredo Soto is a long-time Juarez singer. He suffered a near-death accident while coming back to Juarez on January 1.

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.