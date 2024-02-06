Migrant advocates in El Paso discuss Senate Bill 4’s impact across Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A group of Borderland leaders, activists, and advocates gathered Tuesday morning at Tom Lea Upper Park to discuss Texas' Senate Bill 4.

The Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR) sent a statement arguing this bill, which Governor Greg Abbott recently signed into law, could exacerbate the damage our community has seen since the implementation of Operation Lone Star.

"It also has the potential to increase racial profiling across Texan communities and criminalize mixed-status families," the statement also said.

According to the release, these groups of advocates and leaders showed their concerns as SB 4 is set to go into effect on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

Texas Senate Bill looks to prohibit "sanctuary city" policies, that prohibit local law enforcement from inquiring about a person's immigration status and complying with detainer requests.

These policies often also prohibit the sharing of information regarding a person's immigration status with the federal government.

Proponents of SB4 say it will allow the state government to better manage the situation along the border.