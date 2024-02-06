Skip to Content
On the Border

Migrant advocates in El Paso discuss Senate Bill 4’s impact across Texas

David Avila, KVIA.
By
New
Published 11:53 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A group of Borderland leaders, activists, and advocates gathered Tuesday morning at Tom Lea Upper Park to discuss Texas' Senate Bill 4.

The Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR) sent a statement arguing this bill, which Governor Greg Abbott recently signed into law, could exacerbate the damage our community has seen since the implementation of Operation Lone Star.

"It also has the potential to increase racial profiling across Texan communities and criminalize mixed-status families," the statement also said.

According to the release, these groups of advocates and leaders showed their concerns as SB 4 is set to go into effect on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

Texas Senate Bill looks to prohibit "sanctuary city" policies, that prohibit local law enforcement from inquiring about a person's immigration status and complying with detainer requests.

These policies often also prohibit the sharing of information regarding a person's immigration status with the federal government.

Proponents of SB4 say it will allow the state government to better manage the situation along the border.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content